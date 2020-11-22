Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A soldier identified as Lieutenant Josiah Peter was among three persons that lost their lives during a clash between some smugglers and Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Igboora, Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State.

A resident of Igboora, who gave an account of the clash, said there were gunshots during the encounter.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the death of the soldier, but he was silent on other two persons that lost their lives in the clash. The police, according to him, have launched investigation into the incident.

His words: “Information further revealed that smugglers attacked Federal Operation Unit, FOU, Customs at Igboora. In a swift response to assist the FOU team, the Border Drill Patrol also came under attack and one lieutenant of Nigerian Army, Josiah Peter, was shot and later died. Investigation has commenced,” he said.

But the Public Relations Officer of NCS, Oyo/Osun Command, Kayode Wey, refused to confirm the incident. He said: “I have heard about the story from somebody as well. So, I can’t give confirmation about anything. You heard it the way I heard it. Even, a journalist has called me about this incident. And they said the same thing. I also don’t know, I don’t have any information. I cannot say anything concerning that matter, because, I don’t have any official statement on that.”

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command yesterday said it had arrested two suspects in connection with the killing, roasting and eating the flesh of two policemen at Abayomi, Iwo Road, Ibadan, during the #EndSARS protests.

The spokesperson of the command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the arrest. He, however, stated that the suspects have been transferred to the Force Intelligence Bureau at the Force Headquarters in Abuja for further investigation.

But it was gathered that one of the suspects is a 34-year-old woman, who was accused of eating some roasted body parts of one of the two policemen. But the woman reportedly denied the allegation. She, however, confessed that she was at the scene on the fateful day and the second suspect gave her some body parts for safekeeping, which she purportedly obliged.

The second suspect, who is a 43-year-old man, also said he was at the scene of the incident. He alleged that the first suspect voluntarily took the body parts and asked him for a towel or handkerchief to wrap them for concealment.

In Kaduna State, security agencies said armed bandits ambushed them while patrolling Rigasa-Link Road at Rugar Bello Junction of Kaduna, Friday night.

The bandits were said to have killed one civilian while another was declared missing as the bandits engaged security operatives in exchange of gunfire.

This came few days after gunmen attacked Gidan Zaki community, killed the District Head, his son and 11 others in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement over the latest attack said: “The security agencies have informed the Kaduna State Government that they repelled armed bandits on Friday night in Igabi Local Government Area.

“The operatives rescued two persons, Sahabi Lawal and Dan Aliko while Sani Khalil is still missing.

“Similarly, the Armoured Personnel Carrier of the police was riddled with bullets as it can be seen in the attached pictures.

“The bandits who were denied freedom of action escaped while stray bullets hit two citizens driving from the Mando axis of the Rigasa-Link Road.

“The two citizens were rushed to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital but sadly, one of them, one Rabiu Awwal died while the second citizen (Umar El-Khattab) is responding to treatment.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent a condolence to the deceased’s family and offered prayers for the repose of his soul. The Governor wishes the citizen recuperating a speedy recovery.”