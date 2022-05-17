From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State government has commenced assessment of the condition of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) relocated from camps in Maiduguri, the state capital, and resettled in their local governments since last year

Director General, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Ya’Bawa Kolo who led a team of the state humanitarian and emergency management workers to Bama, Borno second largest town, yesterday said visitation and assessment of the resettled IDPs will be a contunous exercise.

“The visit is part of SEMA’s follow up to all resettled communities to see the condition of returnees as well as assessing the level of the displaced persons especially women and children,” she disclosed.

She said the government will continue to support the returnee IDPs and those liberated from Boko Haram captivity in all affected communities.

She said Gov Babagana Zulum has assured of government’s support to victims of insurgency to build resilience and gradually return to their normal life.

The SEMA chief also solicited for the support of the traditional institution when she paid homage to the Shehu of Bama.

Borno government closed official IDPs’ camps in Maiduguri May 2021 to ensure smooth relocation of IDPs to their local governments.

Bama, located in the central part of Borno, was the worst hit by insurgency having experienced about five Boko Haram attacks. The town was eventually captured by Boko Haram in September 2014 with about 350,000 people displaced. All public and private buildings. Infrastructure were destroyed but later rebuilt by the state government after the town was recaptured by the military mid 2015.