From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and scores of governors are among dignitaries expected in Imo State this week as Governor Hope Uzodimma celebrates his one-year in office.

While President Buhari is scheduled to commission some key projects executed by the governor on Tuesday, the anniversary celebration will start on Sunday, March 14, 2021 with an Interdenominational Service at Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri.

Apart from Buhari and Osinbajo, the leaders of the National Assembly, party chieftains and prominent Imo citizens are billed to attend the week-long occasion.

The state Commissioner for information and strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, who disclosed this in a statement, said that Uzodimma will make a special broadcast to the people of the state, detailing his sectoral achievements in the last one year.

According to Emelumba, the governor would also hold a radio audience participation programme where he would respond to questions from members of the public.

The commissioner announced that there would be a galore of commissioning of projects ranging from quality roads, among others.

He also said that thousands of youths would be empowered under the youths empowerment programme of the state government.