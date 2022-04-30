By Vincent Kalu

An Abia State governorship aspirant, Chief James Okereke Anyaogu, said he had sealed an agreement with Zyndix Technologies based in New York, United States to train a minimum of 10,000 Abia youths annually in advanced technology

He said his ambition of becoming the state governor was to repackage Abia youths and fix other sectors for a total development of the state.

Chief Anyaogu, popularly known as Ihie Abia, who seeks to contest on the platform of Young Progressive Party (YPP), noted that the youths must be given due attention through the formulation of people-oriented policies that would make them self sufficient. He promised to conduct training in skill specifications for young persons in the state.

“In this computer era, Abia youths cannot be left behind. They must be trained and retrained in advanced computer programmes and technology. We are ensuring that Abia State is our “Silicone Valley” in West Africa, and my team has successfully sealed an agreement with Zyndix Technologies based in New York, United States to train a minimum of 10,000 Abia youths annually in advanced technology infrastructure through World Bank sponsorship and post training job references.

“Zyndix Technologies will issue a Certificate of Completion in advanced computer programmes and technology specialisations to the beneficiaries at the end of the (re)training, while they also take care of the post training job references“Those successfully placed will work for tech and other companies in the United States from their respective villages in Obehie, Nvosi, Alayi, Oboro, Ihechiowa, etc, under the same salary and promotional structures applicable to residents in the USA.