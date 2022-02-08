From John Adams, Minna

Ten out of the 13 family members of the Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba, have been released by their abductors after spending over 60 days in captivity.

The release of the victims, all women and their children, follows the payment of N5 million and three motorcycles as ransom to the gunmen.

However, the chairman’s elder brother and his two children, all boys, are still being held in Zamfara forest by the gunmen who are demanding additional N10 million and three motorcycles.

Gunmen numbering over 50 and riding on motorcycles, stormed Chibani in Shiroro local government on November 27, last year, and abducted about 50 members of the community, including 13 family members of the council boss.

Seven of the abductees were set free as the motorcycles that were brought by the gunmen could not transport all of them. The 13 family members of the Council boss were, however, not lucky as the gunmen whisked them away.

Barely one week after their abduction, the gunmen demanded N60 million as ransom for the release of only 13 members of his family, but the amount was later reduced to N57 million and two motorcycles.

Speaking to Daily Sun in Minna, yesterday, the Council chairman confirmed the release of 10 members of his family, made up of women and their children, but was silent on whether any ransom was paid or not.

Asked how much was paid for the release of the 10 members, Chukuba said, “I think the most important thing is that they have regained their freedom, and by the special grace of God, the remaining ones would be freed.”