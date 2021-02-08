From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

About 10 persons were yesterday burnt beyond recognition in a motor accident that occured along the Ishiagu-axis of the Okigwe-Afikpo highway, Ebonyi State .

Daily Sun gathered that the accident occurred when a bus belonging to Abia Line Network coming from Umuahia to Afikpo lost control while trying to negotiate a bend.

A yewitness, Mr. Ajah, blamed the crash on excessive speeding. Ajah who witnessed the tragic incident while working on his farm said the vehicle summersaulted several times inside the bush and caught fire.

He said two of the passengers were rescued alive before the whole vehicle went up in flames. He said the two surviving passengers were taken to a nearby hospital by officials of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for medical attention.

Ajah narrated that ,”the driver could not negotiate a bend due to overspeeding. He lost control and somersaulted multiple times inside the bush.We were able to rescue two persons before the bus caught fire and we ran away.

“Chief Onyebuchi Ogbadu, Chairman, Ivo Local Government Area later brought water tankers and put out the fire. Also, about 10 victims burnt beyond recognition have been evacuated to the mortuary by FRSC officials”

Ebonyi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Loveth Odah, also confirmed the accident but noted that she was yet to get details of the incident.

“We have received information about the fatal accident which happened today along the Ishiagu axis of Okigwe-Afikpo highway but the Divisional Police Officer is currently at the scene of the crash. He will give us a clear picture of the incident but for now, I can’t confirm to you the actual number of casualties or the cause ,” Odah said.