From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The crisis rocking Imo North Senatorial District poll took a fearful twist, as over 10 civil society organizations shut down the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), requesting the issuance of certificate of return to Ben Nwajimogwu, the acclaimed winner.

The protesters carried placards inscribed: ‘Don’t adopt PDP style, issue Ben Nwajimogwu return certificate; INEC issue certificate of return to Nwajimogwu.’

Earlier, the group had given INEC 24 to meet their demand or they would barricade its office.

Addressing journalists recently in Abuja, Convener of the protest, John Omede, accused INEC of illegally “expanding its reach and constituted itself as a threat to democracy, appropriating the power of the judiciary unto itself.”

Omede added that “INEC should do the needful by releasing the said certificate of return to the senator-elect and disband the illegal committee set up on the matter.”

He, also, threatened that if even within 48 hours their demand is met, he would mobilize a bigger protest.

However, peace was restored when INEC’s Chief Security Officer, Safety, Dikko Daniel, assured the protesters of delivering their message to the appropriate authority.