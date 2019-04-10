Okwe Obi, Abuja

The crisis rocking Imo North senatorial district poll took a fearful twist, as over 10 civil society organisations shut down the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), requesting issuance of certificate of return to Ben Uwajumogu, the acclaimed winner.

The protesters carried placards inscribed: “Don’t adopt PDP style, issue Ben Uwajumogu return certificate” and “INEC issue certificate of return to Uwajumogu.”

Earlier, the group gave INEC 24hours to meet their demand or they would barricade its office.

Addressing news recently, in Abuja, convener of the pro- test, John Omede, accused INEC of illegally “expanding its reach and constituted itself as a threat to democracy, appropriating the power of the judiciary unto itself.”

“INEC should do the needful by releasing the said certificate of return to the senator-elect and disband the illegal committee set up on the matter,” he said.

He, also threatened that if within 48 hours their demand is met, he would mobilise a bigger protest.

However, peace was restored when INEC’s Chief Security Officer, Safety, Dikko Daniel, assured the protesters of delivering their message to the appropriate authority.