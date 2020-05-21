Manchester United is ‘relaxed’ about Odion Ighalo’s future at the club and will not make a reckless last minute decision, as the Nigerian’s loan spell comes to an end.

Ighalo joined the Red Devils in a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua in January and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been keen to sign him permanently after he bagged four goals in eight appearances for the Reds.

However, United had failed to agree a fee with the Chinese club and he has just ten days left on his loan spell at Old Trafford, but he has to return to the Far East.

United had not ruled out extending his loan, given the unprecedented circumstances, but Shanghai would rather sell, knowing that Ighalo’s stock is high after his spell with the Red Devils. But United’s interest had cooled since before the coronavirus outbreak, when they were without star man, Marcus Rashford.

The forward is now fit again after a back fracture, meaning United’s reliance on Ighalo is not as pronounced as it once was.

SkySports claimed United was now ‘relaxed’ about the situation and felt that Rashford’s return had put them in a far stronger position.