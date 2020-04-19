Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the death of 10 passengers following a ghastly road traffic accident along Kasuwar Daji – Gusau road on Saturday night.

The Zamfara State police public relations officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said: “On April, 18,a truck conveying passengers and goods from Kasuwar Daji Market was involved in a fatal accident.

“10 persons died on the spot while 45 others sustained injuries and were rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Gusau for treatment.

“The deceased passengers have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Mortuary, Gusau and will be handed over to their relations for burial.

“Investigation into the cause of the accident has commenced immediately.The Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo Commiserates with the families of the deceased and prays the almighty Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he added.

He appeals to the general public ,especially drivers of commercial vehicles to refrain from reckless driving and obey all traffic regulations as violators would face the full wrath of the law.