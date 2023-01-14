From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than 10 persons have been reported dead, while sustained injuries in an auto crash involving a Mack Truck and a Toyota Hiace bus at Oniworo Area on the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, on Saturday morning.

The accident was confirmed by the Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta.

The accident, it was gathered, happened in the early hours of the day, at about 4.30am.

It was learnt that the accident was caused by road obstruction on the part of the trailer and also excessive speed and loss of control on the part of the driver of the bus.

The FRSC boss explained that the Toyota bus marked KLD 539 XA lost control and rammed into the truck with no registration number at the rear.

”A total of 19 people were involved in the crash which comprised 13 male adults and six female adults.

”Two male adults sustained injuries while seven male adults, two female adults and one female child died in the accident,” he said.

Umar stated that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the deceased were deposited at Ipara morgue .

The sector commander urged motorists to always put on the head lamp when the weather is poor.