Ten members of the same family were said to have died in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, after consuming a local herb mixture purported to be the cure for foot infection.

The state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident in a statement, yesterday, in Ilorin.

He said, on June 22, at about 0700hrs, one Ibrahim Bonnie of Fulani camp Biogberu, via Gwanara, reported at the police station.

He said that one Okosi Musa and Worugura Junlin came to his mother, Pennia Bonni, of the same Fulani camp, who was having a foot infection, with a local herbal mixture purported to be the cure for her ailment.

“She was also told to ensure that all her family members take the mixture to prevent the spread of the disease to other family members.

“After taking the local herbal mixture, the family members started dying one after the other; at the last count, 10 members, including the infected mother, have died.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and the two suspects are already helping the police in their investigation.

“The commissioner of police advises sick members of the public to seek medical solutions in recognised medical homes spread across the length and breadth of the state, to avoid ugly incidents of this nature.

“Suspects will have their day in court at the conclusion of the investigation,” Okasanmi said.