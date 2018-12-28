Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The zonal campaign rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue South Senatorial district was, on Friday, canceled after seven members of the party lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident involving three vehicles.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were on their way from Oju local government area to the campaign rally in Agatu Local government area when their vehicle had a head on collision with another vehicle at Ojinebe 1 village along Otukpo-Oweto highway.

Six members of the party were said to have died on the spot while another member later died at the hospital even as five persons who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the hospital.

It was also learnt that three persons died in the other vehicle that was involved in the head on collision bringing the number of death in the accident to 10.

Speaking at the venue of the campaign rally in Obagaji-Agatu, state chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede who described the development as shocking declared that the rally had to be cancelled in honor of the deceased victims.

While expressing sadness over the incident, Senatorial candidate of the party and former Interior Minister, Comrade Abba Moro commiserated with families of the victims and the party as a whole.

He disclosed that the rally was put off after due consultations with leaders of the party in the state including Governor Samuel Ortom and former Senate President, Sen. David Mark.

Governor Ortom, it was gathered, had directed that the injured victims be moved to specialised hospitals for immediate medical attention.