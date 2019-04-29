Five persons were yesterday confirmed dead in an accident involving a Primera saloon car and a Volvo truck around Olorunsogo village, Kobape -Siun axis on Abeokuta – Sagamu Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State.

Akinbiyi said that the accident occurred around 1.37pm, adding that it was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control on the part of the driver of the Primera car.

He said: “According to an eyewitness, the car marked KTU 875 DP lost control, somersaulted and rammed into a stationary Volvo truck marked LAR 119 YD, parked off road from behind.

“The accident involved five persons, three of them were male and two female.

“I learnt the Primera car is commercial, used in running shuttle from Sagamu to Abeokuta. All the five casualties involved in the accident were in the car when the accident happened.”

Akinbiyi noted that the bodies of the dead had been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

He appealed to motorists to desist from excessive speeding and reckless driving because of its attendant consequences.

Similarly, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo State has confirmed that five people died in a multiple road accident yesterday along the Auchi-Okene-Highway.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Edo, Mr Anthony Oko, who confirmed the incident in Auchi, said the accident happened at about 11am at Jattu junction in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

According to Oko, the five persons died on the spot, while six others sustained various degrees of injury.

“I can confirm to you that five persons have been killed in a multiple accident at Jattu junction along the Auchi-Okene-Highyway.

“The dead included three males and two females,” Oko said.

He said the accident occurred as a result of failure malfunction of an articulated vehicle.

The sector commander added that the body of the deceased had since been deposited at the mortuary.