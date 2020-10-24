Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed dead in a fatal road accident that occurred on Friday along Akure-Owo express road in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The accident, which involved a truck and a bus, sources said, was caused by over speeding by the drivers of the two vehicles. It was gathered that the truck with registration number KJA 14 XW collided with the 18-seater bus from the opposite direction while avoiding a collision with a motorcyclist, popularly called okada rider.

The trailer eventually crushed the okada rider before colliding with the bus marked USL 498 XB. The bus was loaded with 18 passengers including four underage children.

The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Teaching Hospital, Akure. The Public Relations Officer of the state sector command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps FRSC, Mrs Omotola Ogunbanwo confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, hoodlums yesterday set no fewer than 15 shuttle buses belonging to the Ondo State governmemt ablaze.

The buses, which were used to convey public school children, were burnt at the premises of Okitipupa Local Government Area, Okitipupa when hoodlums attacked the local government secretariat.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the attack.