From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Ten persons were said to have lost their lives, with many others injured in a ghastly motor accident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, near the Asa Nnentu Market in Aba, Abia State. The incident occurred when two commuter buses coming from opposite directions ran into each other at Asa Umunka, a few kilometres to the market, in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of the state.

Eyewitnesses told Saturday Sun that the driver of one of the buses, a Toyota Hiace minibus, had loaded passengers at Uratta market/Ariaria Junction in Aba to Port Harcourt, Rivers State and was on a return journey from Eleme Junction, when another bus from the Aba end, suddenly came out from the side lines. The speeding Toyota bus driver was said to have rammed into the other through the passenger side, killing many of them, including his conductor, while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

A driver of one of the buses plying the Aba/Port Harcourt highway, said the driver of the Toyota bus might not survive the crash, as, according to him, he was almost carried lifeless along with other injured persons, to a private hospital for urgent medical attention. He blamed the accident on overspending and brake failure due to Wednesday’s rainfall that lasted till Thursday morning.

Bodies of the deceased passengers, mostly traders going to buy goods from Aba, had been deposited at the mortuary while authorities of the State Police Command and Federal Road Safety Commission were yet to comment on the incident.