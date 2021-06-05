From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Tragedy struck in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Friday when a truck loaded with cattle failed brake and crashed into Kwata Flyover, killing many people and roasting many cattle.

According to eyewitnesses, this happened while the truck was descending the hilly Aroma Junction on the Enugu – Onitsha Expressway. The long vehicle, it was said, raced past the ever-busy UNIZIK Junction and crashed into many vehicles waiting for the traffic light signal them to move.

Although there were conflicting accounts on how the trailer burst into flames, sources said that the trailer sparked fire instantly, roasting many of the cattle it carried. They said that more than 10 persons, including hawkers, were killed.

But the exact number of the deceased could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, including the number of affected vehicles as security agents scared sympathizers and onlookers away with gunshots fired in different directions.