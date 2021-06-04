From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Tragedy struck in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Friday when a truck loaded with cattle lost its brakes and crashed at Kwata Flyover, killing many people and roasting many cattle.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck lost its brakes while descending the hilly Aroma Junction on the Enugu – Onitsha Expressway.

They said that the long vehicle raced past the ever busy UNIZIK Junction and crashed on many vehicles waiting for the traffic light to signal them to move with green lights.

Although there were conflicting accounts on how the truck went up in flames, sources said that it sparked fire instantly, roasting many of the cattle it carried. They said that more than 10 persons including hawkers were killed.

The exact number of the deceased could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report; and the number of vehicles involved as security agents scared sympathizers and onlookers away with gunshots; firing live bullets in different directions.

In fact, there was a pandemonium when the security agents including the military and the police opened gunfire, perhaps, in attempts to disperse the surging onlookers and sympathizers who had throng the accident scene.

Vehicles using a section of the road were seen racing on high speed to avoid being hit by bullets even as pedestrians ran helter-skelter, scampering for safety.

Policemen on the scene, however, told the reporter that about 10 vehicles were affected. They, however, asked the reporter to leave the scene immediately to avoid being hit by the live bullets.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in a statement by its Public Education Officer in the state, SRC Florence Edor, said that only two persons were killed.

“Two male adults lost their lives in a multiple fatal crash at about 1428hrs this afternoon near Kwata Bridge opposite the Ministry of Agriculture, Anambra State.

“It involves a red Man Diesel truck with registration number JJN 59 YZ, a green Honda CRV without enlistment number, a Red M/Benz 4matic with registration number ABJ 115 DA, a black Toyota Highlander with registration number AWKA 226 HM and an Ash Lexus SUV with registration number KJA 136 FD.

“Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the crash which was as a result of brake failure involved a total of 12 people, 11 Male adults and one female adult .

“One male adult who sustained injury was rushed to Princeton Hospital by FRSC rescue team from Awka, while the other two male adults, who were taken to Amaku General Hospital Awka, were later confirmed dead by the doctors on duty and their bodies deposited at the hospital morgue”, the statement read.