No fewer than 10 persons have been declared missing in Elugwu Ettam, Okpoitumo Ikwo in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in suspected cult and ritual killings.

Daily Sun gathered that since March 2013, no fewer than ten indigenes had gone missing raising tension in the area.

Some of the missing persons included Joseph Nichi Alegu who was last seen in June last year when he went to buy food condiments in Edukwu Agbalegu playground and was abducted and John Igboji, a town crier, who was abducted while carrying out an announcement in Edukwu Agbalegu playground.

There has been fear since the sudden disappearances of their kinsmen and have called on the Inspector General of Police and Governor David Umahi to intervene into the matter.

Christiana Alegu, whose husband, Joseph Nwichi Alegu, got missing since June last year, called for the release of his corpse if he had been killed.

She lamented that since his disappearance, she found it difficult to cope and feed her children.

“My husband was all and all for us. If they’ve killed him, they should release the corpse for us. He was last seen in our community in June last year.”

Another woman, Angelina Igboji, whose husband also got missing said: “My husband was appointed town crier by the community. Our then village Chairman sent him to make an announcement for the community.

We have not seen him or his corpse till today. They should bring him alive or bring his corpse to us. I want my husband’s corpse if they have killed him.

“I am a peasant farmer; feeding the seven children my husband left for me has been difficult. I do all manner of menial jobs to feed my children.”