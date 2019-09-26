Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least 10 graves of kidnapped victims who were allegedly murdered by their abductors after collecting ransom from their families have been discovered in Gbatse, Usongo Local Government area of Benue State.

The graves, according to sources from the area, were discovered behind a kidnapper’s house where a combined team of joint military/paramilitary Operation Zenda and local vigilante group were trying to exhume the corpses.

Although details of the operation was still sketchy at the time of filing this report, sources said about five bodies have been exhumed so far and identified by relations of the dead.

When contacted, the state police public relations officer, Catherine Anene, promised to call back but hadn’t done that at the time of filing this report.

But our correspondent reliably gathered that the state police command would soon parade the suspected kidnappers.