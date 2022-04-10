Grapefruit is a tropical citrus fruit known for its sweet yet tart taste. It is rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and fibre. This makes it one of the healthiest citrus fruits you can eat. Plus, research shows that grapefruit may have some powerful health benefits. These include weight loss and a reduced risk of heart disease. Here are 10 evidence-based health benefits of grapefruit.

1. It is low in calories, yet high in nutrients

Grapefruit is a great food to include in a balanced diet. That’s because it’s high in nutrients but low in calories. In fact, it’s one of the lowest-calorie fruits. It provides a decent amount of fibre, in addition to more than 15 beneficial vitamins and minerals. The major nutrients found in grapefruit include carbohydrates, protein, fibre, vitamins A and C, potassium, thiamine, folate and magnesium. Additionally, it is a rich source of some powerful antioxidant plant compounds, which are likely responsible for many of its health benefits.

2. It may benefit your immune system

Eating grapefruit regularly may be beneficial for your immune system. It’s prized for its high vitamin C content. Vitamin C has antioxidant properties known to protect your cells from harmful bacteria and viruses. Additionally, studies have shown vitamin C to be beneficial for helping people recover more quickly from the common cold. Many other vitamins and minerals found in grapefruit are known to benefit immunity, including vitamin A. Vitamin A has been shown to help protect against inflammation and several infectious diseases. Grapefruit also provides small amounts of B vitamins, zinc, copper, and iron. These all work together in the body to promote immune system function. They also help maintain the integrity of your skin, which acts as a protective barrier to infection (5Trusted Source, 6Trusted Source, 7).

3. Grapefruit has weight loss benefits

Grapefruit is a weight loss-friendly food. It has several properties linked to weight loss, especially its fibre content. This helps promote fullness and reduce calorie intake. Grapefruit contains a decent amount of fibre. Additionally, grapefruit contains few calories but lots of water, which is another characteristic known to help with weight loss. Several studies have found weight-reducing effects associated with consuming grapefruit. For instance, one study found that participants experienced a reduced waist size when they consumed grapefruit daily with their meals. However, there were no significant differences in the reduction of waist size between the study participants who drank water, those who ate grapefruit, and those who drank grapefruit juice. This isn’t to say that grapefruit will produce weight loss on its own, but adding it to an already balanced, nutritious diet may prove to be beneficial.

4. Grapefruit may help prevent insulin resistance and diabetes

Eating grapefruit regularly may have the potential to prevent insulin resistance, which can lead to diabetes. Insulin resistance occurs when your cells stop responding to insulin. Insulin is a hormone that regulates many processes in your body. It’s involved in many aspects of your metabolism, but it’s most commonly known for its role in blood sugar control. Insulin resistance ultimately leads to higher insulin and blood sugar levels, two primary risk factors for type 2 diabetes. Eating grapefruit may help control insulin levels, meaning it may have the ability to reduce your likelihood of becoming insulin resistant. In one study, subjects who ate half of a fresh grapefruit before meals experienced a significant reduction in both insulin levels and insulin resistance, compared with the group of people who didn’t eat grapefruit. Plus, eating fruit as a whole is generally associated with better blood sugar control and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

5. Eating grapefruit may improve heart health

Regularly consuming grapefruit is thought to improve heart health by reducing risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure and cholesterol. In one study, people who ate grapefruit 3 times daily for 6 weeks experienced significant reductions in blood pressure over the course of the study. They also showed improvements in total cholesterol and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. These effects are likely due to the important nutrients that grapefruit contains, which play a role in keeping your heart functioning properly. First, grapefruit is fairly high in potassium, a mineral responsible for many aspects of heart health. Half a grapefruit provides about 5 per cent of your daily potassium needs. Adequate potassium intake is associated with a reduced risk of high blood pressure. Additionally, it has been shown to lower the risk of death from heart disease. Second, the fibre in grapefruit may also boost heart health, given that a high fibre intake is associated with lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Overall, researchers claim that including fibre and antioxidant-rich fruits like grapefruit as part of a healthy diet helps protect against conditions like heart disease and stroke.

6. It is high in powerful antioxidants

Grapefruit contains a few different antioxidants that provide various health benefits, including a reduced risk of several diseases. Antioxidants protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules that may cause harmful reactions in your body. Here’s an overview of the most important antioxidants in grapefruit:

Vitamin C. This is a powerful, water-soluble antioxidant that is present in high amounts in grapefruit. It may protect cells from damage that often leads to heart disease and cancer.

Beta-carotene. It’s converted into vitamin A in the body and is thought to help reduce the risk of some chronic conditions, including heart disease, cancer, and eye-related disorders like macular degeneration.

Lycopene. This is known for its potential ability to prevent the development of certain types of cancer, especially prostate cancer. It may also help slow the growth of tumors and decrease the side effects of common cancer treatments.

Flavanones. Their anti-inflammatory properties have been shown to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease.