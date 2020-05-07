Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than 10 health personnel have tested positive for CoronaVirus in Bauchi, Executive Chairman of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Rilwan Mohammed, disclosed yesterday.

“We have realised that we have a big problem in the Azare zone, it is very close to Kano and most people go to Kano to do shopping and other things. We still have a problem on how to control this,” Mohammed said.

“We have so many doctors and nurses that are getting infected. Today, we sent some people to go there (Azare) and find out what the problem is. The also told me that they need some training and we are planning to do that. They will do a fact-finding on why so many doctors and nurses are getting infected in that area and their families are also infected and we have to follow their families up.

“Ten medical personnels made up of four doctors, six health workers including some nurses. Some of them are in Bauchi while some are in Azare but we have a higher number of them in the Azare zone.”