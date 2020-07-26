Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Some students believed to be working for the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State have allegedly unleashed mayhem on the campuses of the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, and Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), leaving no fewer than ten students injured.

The students were said to be members of the Akeredolu Support Group. They were alleged to have attempted to force some students of the institutions to endorse Governor Akeredolu for second term but the students declined, hence the attack on them.

The chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Ondo State axis, Mr Afees Akinteye who confirmed the attack, called on the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Lawal to arrest those involved in the mayhem.

A few students of both institutions were said to have resisted the group which had earlier done an endorsement programme at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.