Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 10 persons on Friday sustained varying degrees of injuries as supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those of the All African Democratic Party (ADP) clashed in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Also, 15 cars belonging to members of the two rival political parties vandalised by thugs during the bloody clash.

Various weapons such as cutllasses, axes, knives and charms were freely brandished during the melee which lasted for hours.

The clash was coming barely a day to the local government election in the state.

The cause of the clash could however not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report, but it was gathered that the clash might not be unconnected with the council polls.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said the police would conduct investigations into the matter and ensure that the culprits are arrested.

He said the Police are prepared for the local government election and would not allow disgruntled elements to trauncate all arrangements put in place.