From Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than 10 people have been killed in a fatal road accident that occurred in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The accident occurred on the Azare – Jama’are road as confirmed by the Bauchi State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The sector commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, stated that 12 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Abdullahi said that survivors were receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Azare and General Hospital, Azare, respectively.

He said the accident involved a Gombe State-owned Mass Transit Hummer Bus conveying 18 passengers to Kano and a commercial motorcycle.

According to him, 22 people were involved in the crash.

He said that four people on the motorcycle were killed on the spot while six occupants of the Hummer Bus which had 18 passengers, died.

He said that the crash was as a result of over-speeding by the bus driver.

The sector commander added that the Azare Unit Command of the FRSC was informed of the incident and dispatched a rescue team to evacuate casualties to hospital.

“There was a crash and our personnel in Azare were called and they rushed to the scene and rescued the victims to the hospital where a medical doctor confirmed the 10 people dead, four on the motorcycle and six in the bus”.

The Sector Commander added that 12 people sustained varying degrees of injuries.

There were 14 male adults, five female adults, one male child and two female children in the bus.

The FRSC boss said that the corpses of the deceased were taken to the mortuary at FMC, Azare while the injured passengers were taken to new Jama’are clinic for treatment.

He advised motorists and other road users to be cautious while on the road in order to reduce road traffic crashes that mostly lead to loss of lives and properties.

“My call to the public, particularly fleet operators is to reduce speed and they should install speed limiting devices on their vehicles so that it will check drivers’ excesses which will reduce loss of lives and properties,” Abdullahi, said.

The Sector Commander advised commercial drivers to alway observe the speed limit particularly when driving through areas where there are concentration of people and other road users.