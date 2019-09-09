Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ten persons were reportedly killed in Ukwuagba community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State, following attacks by unidentified persons last Saturday.

The attacks came on the heels of the disappearance of four persons of Ezza extraction on their way to a burial in their community, Effium, in the same council area on August 27.

It was gathered that 30 people on their way from Enugu to Effium, to attend the funeral, were involved in an accident and the injured ones were taken to Ezzamgbo General Hospital for treatment.

Four out of the 30, it was gathered, proceeded to the burial, while 26 stayed back in the hospital. The 26 later went to the burial but reportedly did not meet their colleagues on arrival.

Given that there has been an age-long land dispute between Ngbo community in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State and Agila in Ado council area of Benue State, in which lives and properties have been lost, it was not clear if the families of the four missing persons carried out a reprisal or not.

Again, there was a roadblock reportedly mounted on the road leading to Effium by people from that area of Ebonyi, which the 26 persons were said to have “bulldozed” their way through while heading to the burial. That was the same day the four persons went missing.

However, Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, at a meeting in Ezzamgbo, the Ohaukwu council headquarters, yesterday, ordered stakeholders from Ohaukwu, especially the ones from the affected communities, to produce the four missing persons and the killers of the 10 persons.

Umahi, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, gave the stakeholders 24 hours to furnish him with the details of what actually transpired. He also ordered them to produce those who attacked Ukwuagba community.

Earlier, chairman of the council area, Clement Odah, a lawyer, said that he was working closely with security agencies in the state to unmask the perpetrators of the dastardly act.