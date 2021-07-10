From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 10 persons were reported killed by bandits yesterday in Warkan village of Zangon Kataf LGA, as well as Kakkau area of Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condemned killings and disappearances of citizens in Zangon Kataf, Igabi, Chikun and Jema’a local government areas of the state.

“Security Agencies had previously reported killings of citizens in Kibori, Katsit and Afana in Zangon Kataf Local Government area, and Amana Kasuwa of Igabi LGA before reporting the killing of nine persons today Friday 9th July 2021 at Warkan village of Zangon Kataf LGA, and one person at Kakkau area of Chikun LGA.

Saturday Sun gathered that bandits had in the early hours of Friday invaded Warkan village in Zangon Kataf Local Government area, killing nine persons and injuring others.

The bandits according to eyewitness account came in large numbers and stormed the village around 2:00am while the villagers were deep in their sleep.

The source also said that, many houses were razed and other property destroyed by the attackers as they invaded the village.

“The entire village is in confusion and the destruction by the armed men is unbelievable what they did and many are left homeless and do not know what to do as we left to carry our cross.

“As l am talking to you, security personnel have taken over the village trying to ensure confidence in the hearts of the people and to avert any further attack by the bandits.”

