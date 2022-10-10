From Abel Leonard, Lafia

No fewer than ten persons have been reportedly killed in Saturday attack on Gidan Sule by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Kadarko, Keana local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

It was gathered that unspecified number of AK 47 wielding gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders invaded Gidan Sule village in the early hours on Saturday shooting any person at sight.

Checks revealed that at the end of the sporadic gun shots, five persons were killed and scores of others escaped with bullets wounds, while several others reportedly missing as survivors scampered for safety.

Besides, two persons earlier reportedly missing were found dead at a nearby bush on Sunday (yesterday) morning, while other several others including children, women and aged persons have not been seen as at the time of filling this report.

Confirming the incident, President, Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Comrade Peter Ahemba said that after five corpses were recovered yesterday (Sunday), more than ten corpses were recovered from the bush.

Comrade Ahemba who decried the incessant unprovoked attacks on his kinsmen in recent time recalled how gun men killed three people at Antsa village in Kwara, Keana local government Area of the state some weeks ago.

He bemoaned the killing saying despite the drafting of security personnel at the Antsa qnd Dooka to prevent further attacks, wondered why such attacks were carried out unabated after the measures taken by the state government.

The TIDA president said, ” after the Saturday attack on Tiv community of Sule village where three people were reportedly killed by Fulani herders it is confirmed this morning that more than 10 corpses have been recovered from the bush and still counting as more dead bodies are yet to be discovered” said Ahemba.

A survival of the attack who craved anonymity told Correspondent that five corpses were recovered yesterday morning with two persons still missing

” Five corpses were recovered yesterday and two persons are still missing as at yesterday. This morning the two missing persons have been found dead bringing the casually figure to seven and one person still missing” the source said.

Efforts to obtain comment from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa state police command, Ramhan Nansel, was unsuccessful as calls placed through his mobile phone failed to connect, just as

a text massage sent to his phone was not replied at the time of the report.