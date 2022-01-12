From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

NO fewer than ten worshippers were feared dead in the rubbles of a collapsed building housing the Salvation Ministry at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State Scores of persons including women and children were also trapped.

It was said to have caved in during yesterday’s evening service.

The building was undergoing another phase of reconstruction when the mishap occurred.

A church member, who simply identified herself as Grace, said service was ongoing when the building collapsed with a thunderous noise.

‘’We were clapping and praying when suddenly we heard the cracking and the building swallowed the children section with some children in Bible class.

According to her, the church was observing its New Year 21-day fasting, adding that members had come to break Tuesday’s fasting with a communion service.

Men of the Delta State Emergency Management Agency, fire service and the state police command formed the rescue team as trapped children were crying under the debris of the collapsed building.

Reports have it that over eight persons had been rescued unhurt, while four persons were rushed to the Asaba Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

As at the time of filing this report, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Chief Patrick Ukah, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ononye Mordi, team of Red Cross officers, and fire fighters were on ground on a rescue mission

