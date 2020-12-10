By Henry Uche

In a bid to promote research and development in the health sector for the betterment (health wise) of Nigerians, ISN Medical Laboratory has rewarded 10 Young laboratory scientists with different categories of awards for their different research and development projects they were able to achieved.

Speaking at the madien grand finale of the award ceremony, the minister of state for health, Adeleke Olurunnimbe Mamora, represented by the chief medical director, Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-meta, Lagos, Adedanola Dada, who applauded ISN, said everyone must begin to take personal responsibility of one’s health, adding that the federal government through the federal ministry of health has done it best to contend the Covid-19.

He said, “We are in a very critical period, so everyone must take responsibility of his health, because we have done our best’.

Meanwhile, the executive director, ISN products, Felix Ofungwu, noted that the move was to recognize and appreciate unsung heroes in the medical profession. He revealed that out of 600 entries, 10 emerged finalists, out of which, one emerged the winner (who by virtue of the prize becomes Ambassador of ISN, 1m cash prize and capacity building training), while the first and second run up received 750,000 and 500,000 respectively and the rest seven left with different consolation prizes.

“We shall do everything to promote health through research and development project and programs to help young laboratory scientists to soar in the career, we shall continue to save life,” he maintained.

He medical professionals to incorporate Quality Management system into their Health Care Facilities and ensure quality assurance at all times to guarantee the confidence of health care receivers.

The winner, Fashino Abiola, from Unilag said the prize would spur him to achieve more in the health sector noting that, “We are not in competition with anyone, we are striving to be better, I believe the best is yet to come,” he posited.