From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

No fewer than 10 Local Government Areas in Osun State have been shortlisted for the Federal Government’s Rapid Response Register (RRR) scheme, under which some indigent people will receive the sum of #5,000 monthly.

Before now, six out of the 30 Local Government Areas in the state have been benefiting from the Federal Government’s scheme.

However, four more Local Government Areas have been approved to also benefit from the scheme.

The 10 Local Government Areas are Boripe, Ede South, Ede North, Ife East, Ifelodun, Ila, Ife South, Ifedayo, Oriade and Osogbo.

The scheme which is being coordinated in the state by the State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU) takes care of the vulnerable and less privileged people in the state.

The state coordinator of SOCU, Mr Olabamiji Hammed in a statement issued in Osogbo on Monday, said his office has gathered the data of Poor and Vulnerable Household across the state using scientific and tested methods under National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Unit NASSCO in Abuja.

According to him, “since COVID-19 was reported in the state, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in collaboration with the Osun State government has made attempt to bring succour to the low income earners in rural, semi- urban and urban areas with a financial support of #5,000 monthly through the Rapid Response Register.”

“This was piloted in few Local Government Areas across states in May, 2021 with Osun State having six Local Government Areas, where about 10,000 recipients responded to the RRR code *969# to register in their Local Government Areas. They have been paid two months and it is believed they will receive the money for six months.

“The Second tranche has started and Osun State has additional four Local Government Areas thereby making 10. Potential beneficiaries will be required to register again using the codes on their phone lines except GLO, and or through a Voice Message using MTN Line only by dialing a toll-free line 969.

“The code for each community is pasted at the Local Goverment headquarters and Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) offices and will be accessible from Wednesday 8th December, 2021,” he added.

