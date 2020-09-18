He first batch of N1 million winners has emerged in the ongoing Hero ‘Under the Crown’ consumer promotion, tagged “Rise Like a Hero.”

An initiative of premium lager, Hero, the nationwide campaign, which kicked off August 1, has produced 10 millionaires in different locations across the country.

The grand draw winners are not the only ones who have been given a reason to smile by Hero. More than 250,000 winners of several prizes, ranging from airtime to cash, have also reaped from the beer brand’s generosity to its teeming consumers.

Speaking on the emergence of the winners, marketing director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji, reiterated the brand’s commitment to putting a smile on the face of its consumers.