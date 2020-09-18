He first batch of N1 million winners has emerged in the ongoing Hero ‘Under the Crown’ consumer promotion, tagged “Rise Like a Hero.”
An initiative of premium lager, Hero, the nationwide campaign, which kicked off August 1, has produced 10 millionaires in different locations across the country.
The grand draw winners are not the only ones who have been given a reason to smile by Hero. More than 250,000 winners of several prizes, ranging from airtime to cash, have also reaped from the beer brand’s generosity to its teeming consumers.
Speaking on the emergence of the winners, marketing director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji, reiterated the brand’s commitment to putting a smile on the face of its consumers.
The N1 million winners: Out Ewor from Aba; Aniah Emmanuel, Calabar; Orisabiyi Oladoye, Aba; Edafe John, Warri; Akubue Somuadina, Onitsha; Nwakalor Chidinma, Abakaliki; Ejue Okwen, Port Harcourt; Oti Bassey, Owerri; Esane Anani, Adikpo, Benue; and Cynthia Osuji, from Owerri, emerged from the draws conducted over the last couple of weeks. The prize presentation was at various locations, respectively.
During the presentation of prizes to the winners, marketing manager, Hero, Margaret Igabali, explained that, in line with the promise at the commencement of the promo, Hero is on a quest to make life easier for Nigerians who remain dauntless in the face of numerous challenges.
