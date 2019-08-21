10 ministers retain former portfolios

Ten returnee ministers retrained their former portfolios, while one of them had his ministry split into two, one had his ministry upgraded into a full ministry, while another had her ministry merged.

The ministers that retained their portfolios are: President Muhammad Buhari, who retained his headship of Ministry of Petroleum; Mohammed Musa Bello – Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment); Adamu Adamu (Education); and Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology).

Others are Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs); Suleiman Adamu (Water Resources); Abubakar Malami (Justice); Lai Mohammed (Information); and Rotimi Amaechi (Transport).

Babatunde Fashola who was in charge of Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, had his ministry split into two. He now heads Ministry of Works and Housing.

Senator Hadi Sirika whose ministry was under Transportation is now a full fledged minister of Aviation.

Osagie Ehanire formerly minister of state, Health is now a full minister in charge of the ministry.

Zainab Ahmed retained her portfolio as minister of Finance but with additional responsibilities as the ministry has been merged with Budget and National Planning.