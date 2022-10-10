Ten young footballers, selected across Nigeria, are set to depart the country for Germany to be part of the Bayern Munich FC World Youth Tournament.

Founder of Aspire FC, Emeka Okeke who is sponsoring the players, told newsmen in Awka on Sunday that the players would join the Bayern Munich FC Academy for the tournament.

Okeke said the competition would commence from Oct.15 in Munich as the players were selected from a 4-day national championship organised by Aspire FC, Anambra, in collaboration with Bayern Munich FC, Academy.

“The players would depart Nigeria on Oct. 11 as the duo of Mbezue Nzube and Chidera Nnadi, alongside three officials would join the team from Anambra.

“Aspire FC organised the national championship in May where the 10 players were selected,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bayern Munich FC- Aspire FC collaboration was facilitated by VOE Foundation, a top grassroots football foundation.

The foundation promotes international football development programmes in Nigeria.

German World Cup winner at Italia 90, Hans Pfluiger and FC Bayern Munich squad Coach, Christopher Loch, were in Nigeria to conduct the selection at the Awka Township Stadium.

Aspire FC, based in Adazi-Ani, Anambra is currently competing in the Nigerian National League (NNL) (NAN)