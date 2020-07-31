Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA) has said 10.9 per cent of Kaduna residents are involved in drug abuse and related offences.

Director-General of the agency, Dr. Joseph Maigari said a survey conducted in 2020 across the country indicated that in the 23 local government areas of the state, 11 out of 100 residents are involved in substance abuse.

Speaking at a news briefing held in the state, Maigari said the Bureau was working with various Non-Governmental Agencies, government ministries and parastatals to reduce drug abuse in the state .

“A recent survey conducted recently shows that 10.9 percent of Kaduna residents have drug abuse problems. We are the only state that conduct survey to find out the real problem of drug abuse in the state.

“The fight against drugs abuse in Nigeria is always to arrest suppliers and bring them to justice. As we all have seen, we can’t win drug abuse battle with guns only. We have to win the mind and heart of our people to eschew use of drugs and substance abuse. This is why Kaduna State government is the first state in Nigeria and a state with the best drug law in the whole of Nigeria,” he said.

He said the state is constructing four rehabilitation facilities in Ikara, Chikun, Igabi and Kachia.

He said a new plan by the state government under the state mental health plan had been approved by the human capital development council and that the plan would address mental health issues by Kaduna residents.