An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Magistrate A. Oyebanji, has granted bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety who must have a landed property within the magisterial district to nine men and a female over alleged breach of peace.

The 10 defendants are Ganiyu Anthony, 47; Jimoh Kadijat, 22; Nasiru Saibu, 35; Ojo Ibrahim, 22; Abdul Azeez, 21; Umusal Ilyasu, 18; Suleiman Jacob, 18; Idris Onogeo, 40; Abdulmumini Saliu, and 35 and Umar Akeem, 20.

Police Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, informed the court that the defendants, on Sept. 19, at about 8 p.m. at Corner Camp, opposite Afe Babalola Multi-System Hospital, Ado Ekiti, conspired among themselves to commit felony.

Okunade also said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace by attacking one Corporal Adesemori Olatunbosun while he was performing his lawful duty.

He noted that the offence runs contrary to and is punishable under sections 516, 249 and 356 of the criminal code Cap C16 vol. 1, laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The case has been adjourned till Oct. 11, for hearing. (NAN)