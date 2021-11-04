Ten religious bodies in Anambra State, on Wednesday, endorsed the aspiration of Dr Obiora Okonkwo, the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The religious bodies, Integrated Religious Council (IRC), said they arrived at the choice of Okonkwo after a painstaking study on all the candidates.

The religious blocs that make up the group include: The Jews of Nigeria, The Nigerian Sabbath, The Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim And Seraphim, The Traditional Religion Practitioners, The Seventh Day Adventist, The Nation Builders (Odozi Obodo), Practical Prayer Band (Ekpele Ufuma), Igbe Religion Practitioners and Christ Apostolic Church.

The IRC, earlier in a statement in Awka, the state capital, signed by Nze Ferguson Umeh, National President of IRC and Chairman, Anambra State Chapter of The Jews of Nigeria and, Chief Arthur-Regis Odidika, President, Nigeria Jewish Community, said the decision was taken after its general council meeting in the state.

Part of the statement reads: “At a recent General Council meeting of IRC held in Awka, the Anambra State Capital, we examined the place of the Council in the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra state.

“We carried out a thorough review of the personal character traits of each of the 18 listed candidates and their hands-on experience on job creation and entrepreneurship.

“We also reviewed the manifestoes of all the candidates as made available to us with a view to understanding their vision and mission for the general good of Anambra State and its people.

