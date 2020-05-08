No fewer than 10 members on the staff of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the governor, and his wife, Ibijoke, tested negative twice consecutively to the disease.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on his official Twitter handle yesterday, urged residents to continue to adhere strictly to preventive measures outlined by medical officials in the state.

Abayomi reiterated the need for Lagos residents to continue using face masks “so as to flatten coronavirus curve in the state.”

“I am glad to announce that COVID-19 Incident Commander, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke, have consistently tested negative to the virus following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to COVID-19. On behalf of Lagos State Government, I implore you all to continue to embrace the use of face masks and observe all precautionary measures. Aside this, residents should also ensure that they engage in physical distancing, hand washing and other personal hygiene. All directives on easing lockdown in Lagos State remain in force,” he said.

Abayomi, yesterday, also announced two more deaths from COVID-19 infection, saying that the number of confirmed cases in the state had increased to 1,324.

He did not provide additional information on the age, sex, nationality and medical history of the deceased: “Lagos recorded two more #COVID-19 related deaths, bringing total deaths associated to COVID-19 in Lagos to 33.”

The commissioner recalled that the state had on May 6 recorded 82 new cases of COVID-19 infections, which brought the number of confirmed cases to 1,324.

According to him, about 37 more patients have fully recovered, while 19 females and 18 males, including an Indian, have been discharged. “The total number of COVID- 19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 358.”

Abayomi appealed to residents to adhere strictly to directives, aimed at preventing further transmission of the virus in the state.

The state has 915 active cases with two patients evacuated and 16 transferred to Ogun and Ondo States.

Data from the Africa Region of the World Health Organisation show that there are 51,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,006 deaths recorded across Africa.