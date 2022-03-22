The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Tuesday said 10 ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with petrol, automobile gasoline, bulk wheat, base oil, ethanol and bulk sugar.

NPA in its ”Daily Shipping Position” said that another 20 ships at the ports were discharging fuel, bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk urea, butane gas, automobile gasoline, bulk sugar and frozen fish.

Meanwhile, 29 other ships also laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected from March 22 to April 2.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The authority said that the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It indicated that the ships contain general cargo, bulk gypsum, bulk salt, automobile gasoline, petrol, frozen fish, sugar, container, bulk wheat, bulk urea and butane gas. (NAN)