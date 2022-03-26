It is not only women that can take care of their skin. Men, too need to take care of their skin to look good as it is simply put, “looking good is good business”.

Here are some of the tips to guide men on skincare routine.

Use warm water, not hot, in the shower.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

On a cool morning, nothing feels better than steaming hot water. However, turn the temperature down just a bit to help keep your skin from getting flaky, dry, scaly, and itchy. The hotter the water (and the longer you stay in the shower), the more natural oils get stripped away. If you can’t stand anything less than a scalding scrub, stay in the shower less than five minutes.

Moisturize

Men’s faces tend to be oilier than women’s, but to help avoid wrinkles, it’s still smart to use a daily moisturizer. Men with normal oily skin can get enough moisture from a light lotion or hydrating gel. If you have drier skin, try a heavier cream.

Cleanse, not soap

If your face is sensitive or flaky, use a cleanser that doesn’t have sodium lauryl sulfate, which makes things foamy but can dry your skin. If your skin is oily, try a cleanser with natural bacteria-fighters like citrus, tea tree oil, or eucalyptus. Typical deodorant soaps are just too drying for the thinner skin on your face.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Soften up before you shave

For an easier shave, keep things moist. That’s why it’s smart to do it when you’re fresh out of the shower and coarse beard hairs are wet and more flexible. If you’re prone to razor burn, try a shaving gel rather than a foam. The newest gels soften hairs even more, so you’re less likely to have redness, razor bumps, or ingrown hairs afterward. Also, to avoid in-grown, always shave in the direction of hair growth, and use as few strokes as possible.

Avoid aftershaves with alcohol

Shaving scrapes away the top layers of skin cells. That’s good for clearing up breakouts and dryness, but it can irritate your face. A moisturizer will soothe the sting. Avoid alcohol-based aftershaves, which can make it worse. Traditional aftershaves were meant to kill germs and prevent infection from nicks, but with today’s razors, cutting yourself is less common, and less a risk than razor burn.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Pat, don’t rub

After washing up, pat dry, especially the thinner, more delicate skin on your face. Rubbing too hard with a towel can irritate and dry it out.

Read labels before you buy

Skin care product labels can seem confusing at first, so to simplify things, just look for a few helpful key words: “Noncomedogenic” means a cream or lotion won’t cause zits. “Alcohol-free” means it’s likely to be gentle and won’t dry you out. A cleanser or lotion with “antioxidants” or vitamins A, C, or E may help skin repair itself from everyday damage.

Skip the scents

Fragrances in skin care products are usually man-made chemicals, which can irritate and dry. So if you have sensitive skin, it’s best to go for unscented lotions and cleansers. Some men do better with a scent that comes from natural ingredients like citrus or lavender.

Dab on a little sunscreen

One of the main causes of age spots and wrinkles is sun damage. Even if you get only five minutes of sun each day, it adds up and can age your skin. Add sunscreen or a moisturizer that contains at least SPF 30 to your morning routine. Make sure the product protects from both burning rays and the skin-ageing rays.

Fix up your feet

As you get older, the skin on your feet thickens and can crack. To fix it, start by getting a cheap drugstore pumice stone, and scrub your soles in the shower daily. Then rub on a thick cream or ointment — many are made especially for the feet, but any intense moisturizer will help. If the cracks are really bad, swipe on a thick layer of cream before bed, then put on socks to lock in the moisture overnight.