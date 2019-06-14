The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has said that 64 insurgents and 10 personnel of the joint task force died in the Darak, Northern Cameroun clash.

MNJTF Chief of military public information, Colonel Timothy Antigha, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, wherein he explained the fallout of the attack by insurgents on Darak, near Lake Chad earlier this week.

Antigha explained that about 300 heavily armed Boko Haram terrorists invaded the area on that fateful day but were met with stiff resistance from the MNJTF, resulting in a bloody gun battle which lasted for several hours.

“Eight civilians also died during the firefight, while eight members of the task force were wounded and eight insurgents captured, with several arms and ammunition confiscated.”

Antigha said the bold and ruthless response by the MNJTF is in keeping with the resolve of the Force to make the Lake Chad Area untenable for terrorists of whatever persuasion.

Four days ago, the Nigerian Army said ] it decimated nine key media personalities of the Islamic State-backed Boko Haram splinter group (ISWAP).

A statement by the army on Monday, listed those killed to include Abu Hurayra al-Barnawi, Ali al-Ghalam al-Kajiri, Abu Musab Muhammed Mustafa al-Maiduguri, and Abu Abdullah Ali al-Barnawi.

Others were Abu Musa al-Camerooni, Ahmed al-Muhajir, Abu Ali al-Bamawi, Abu Khubayb bin Ahmed al-Barnawi and Abu al-Qaqa al-Maiduguri.

The army statement also claimed that ISWAP has admitted to the neutralisation.

The army believes that annihilating some members of ISWAP media team further confirms that the Force has decimated the group and they no longer have freedom of action.