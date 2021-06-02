From: Joe Effiong, Uyo

Ten persons suspected to have been involved in the killing of security agents, especially policemen in Essien Udim, Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene local government areas of Akwa Ibom state, have been arrested.

The arrest is said to have been carried out by the Joint Task Force (JTF) made up of the army, the police, the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) which coordinated a series of raids on locations of the criminal elements in the areas.

The State Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme who announced the arrest in press release on Wednesday, disclosed that the JTF recovered several items including vehicles, arms and ammunitions from the suspects.

The CP said, ”it would be recalled that in the recent past, there had been series of senseless and unprovoked attacks on security agencies and formations, especially the Police leading to wanton loss of lives and property.

”This unacceptable trend of events necessitated the formation of a Joint Task Force (JTF), comprising of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS and NSCDC.

”The operations of the Joint Task Force (JTF) have yielded a lot of successes with more still being done.

”Following coordinated raids on the locations of criminal elements at Ntak Ikot Akpan, Abama and Ikot Akpan in Essien Udim, Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene Local Government Areas by the Joint Task Force, a total of ten (10) suspects who are directly linked to the killings of security Personnel and distruction of property were arrested, while the following items were recovered at different locations:

He mentioned that the sum of sixty-three thousand, three hundred and thirty naira (N63,330.00) was also seized from the suspects.

The CP urged the owners of the recovered vehicles to go to 6 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Ibagwa with proof of ownership for identification and collection or contact the State Police Headquarter in Uyo.

“Let me sincerely appreciate the immense contribution of the Nigerian Army and other sister Security Agencies. We will continue to work as a team in securing Akwa Ibom State.

”I urge Akwa Ibomites to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation and never relent in being vigilant and giving timely information to the Police and other security agencies. Our warm gratitude is also to the Government and good people of Akwa Ibom State”