From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Ten persons suspected to have been involved in the killing of security agents, especially policemen in Essien Udim, Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene local government areas of Akwa Ibom state, have been arrested.

The arrest was said to have been carried out by the Joint Task Force (JTF) made up of the army, the police, the Department of State Security Services(DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) which coordinated a series of raids on locations of the criminal elements in the areas.

The State Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, who announced the arrest in a press release, yesterday, disclosed that the JTF recovered several items, including vehicles, arms and ammunition from the suspects.

He said N63,330.00 was also seized from the suspects.

The CP urged the owners of the recovered vehicles to go to 6 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Ibagwa, with proof of ownership for identification and collection or contact the State Police Headquarter in Uyo.