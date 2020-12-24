By Charles Nwaoguji

No fewer than 10 talented youths would emerged in Catholics Are Talented (CAT) TV reality Show 2021.

The organizers said the show aimed at recognizing, encourage, showcase and reward unique talents originating from the Catholic Church, adding that in this premier edition, the competition shines spotlight on some of Nigeria’s most talented Catholics in Gospel music, instrumentalists, dancers, Comedians, Creative Artists, which would lead to job creation and self- reliance .

Speaking during the unveiling of the project, at Abuja recently, one of the facilitators, who is Chaplain wowcatholic Ltd and Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON), Abuja Archdiocese, Rev. Fr John Sixtus noted that the 10 Talented Youths will be selected base on ten categories: Creativity/Craftsmanship, Music, Comedy, Dancing, Poetry, Arts, Juggling, Sports and any other talent/performance.

Sixtus said that the grand prize winner gets N1, 500, 000.00 the first and second runner-ups get N1, 000,000.00 and 500, 000.00 respectively.Winners will be announced at the Grand Finale of the prestigious Catholics Are Talented TV Show 2021, on April 25, 2021.

He explained “Contestants are required to send a video of their performance. The duration of their video should not exceed 3 minutes. Their video should be accompanied by their name and their categories of performance.”

According to him, each submission is evaluated by the CAT board of Adjudicators. The Board of Adjudicators consisting of top select record producers, song writers, dance instructors, artistic managers, musicians and record label personnel are saddled with verifying entrant’s eligibility.

He noted that after screening is completed, successful entrants will be announced on February 10, 2021 and communicated through their e-mail addresses and via electronic and print media channels.