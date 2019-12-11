Chijioke Agwu, Abakliki

Ebonyi government, yesterday, announced that 10 primary school teachers in the state will not be paid their December salaries for being absent from classrooms for many days without obtaining permission from appropriate quarters.

It also disclosed the demotion of principals of three secondary schools in the central senatorial zone for alleged gross misconduct and inefficiency.

Those demoted include Mr. C. Nweke of Community Secondary School, Nkomoro, Ezza North Local Government Area; Mr. N. Nwotolo of Community Secondary School, Ndegu-Igbudu; and Mr. E. N. Anyigor of Idam Aja Memorial Secondary School, both in Ikwo Local Government Area.

Chairman of Ebonyi State Secondary Education Board (EBSEB), Dr. Elizabeth Ezenyim, who disclosed this in Abakaliki, stated that the teachers have been notified of the sanctions. She said they would be relieved of their jobs by January if their absenteeism persisted.

Mrs. Ezenyim declined to mention names of the affected teachers. She, however, said names of the erring teachers would be made public if they continue in the act.

On the demoted principals, the EBSEB boss said that they had been recalled to the Board’s zonal office at Onueke.

She said the decision was taken to serve as deterrent to others who may be tempted to sabotage government’s efforts in the education sector.