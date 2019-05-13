(Relationships) She carries snacks- She has a large bag to hold her usual array of girly crap but also- the snacks- for if she ever finds herself in a situation with no food. She’s aware that this isn’t very likely but she doesn’t like to take the risk. She finishes one meal and plans another- She can be eating the last crumbs of her evening meal while planning what she is going to have for breakfast, lunch and dinner the next day. She has to have something food related to look forward to or life isn’t worth living. Your dates need to involve food stops along the way – If you plan on taking her out for a long car journey- make sure there is a service station or fast food joint on the way or she will get hangry and talk about nothing else but food until you get to your destination. She may disappear when you’re on a night out in town- If she is a no show for 15-30 minutes of a heavy drinking session with friends, it’s because she has popped around the corner to get a snack. Well food soaks up the booze right?! Midnight snaking is her passion – If you wake and she is not there lying next to you – you can probably find her with her head in the fridge. Post sex snacks are a must- After burning off hundreds of calories following a romp in the sack – she will need to replenish her stocks. A bedside table full of edibles won’t go amiss. She loves Christmas – For the stockings- a socially acceptable reason to get a bag of food- and Easter- for all the eggs and then the reduced chocolate in the shops afterwards. She is a cheap date – An all you can eat buffet is like a challenge for her- none of this small portioned, posh nosh- she likes quantity which often comes cheap. She can go back again and again- take breaks and then return to the endless supply of food- it’s like a dream come true for this lady. She won’t waste your money – You don’t need to turn up with flowers that will die or expensive jewellery she will never wear, nope- take her food and she will be forever grateful. She navigates via eateries – If you want directions, expect them to come in the form of a series of pubs, take outs and restaurants rather than roads because that is the only way she knows how to get places. Reply Forward