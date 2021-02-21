Stories by CHRISTY ANYANWU

Regardless of gender, everyone wants to have a beautiful face, free of acne. To achieve an acne-free, smooth face, having daily face care hygiene is the first, basic and most important step, says Julia Ibironke Onamusi, a medical aesthetician, beauty therapist and Chief Operating Officer of Jules Lifestyle. Onamusi gave DIY tips on how to get a flawless, acne-free face.

Her tip sheet:

1. Never use your body towel for your wash. Get a separate, white face towel for your face.

2. Always wash your hands before you wash your face so you don’t transfer germs and dirt back to your skin.

3. Invest in liquid face wash rather than a solid soap for your face.

4. Get a non-alcohol based toner, stop using alcohol-soaked wipes, you might be allergic to it. 5. The water you use is very important. Ensure it is clean water, lukewarm and not hot. In fact very cold water helps with closing your pores.

6. Starve the acne with anything that has sugar and you will get a clearer skin

7. Avoid touching the acne as you may be re-infecting the skin.

8. Not all DIY is good for your skin. Consult a professional therapist for what works for you.

9. An egg white as a face mask will go a long way. Try this at weekends when you are well rested.

10. Turmeric powder is a great antioxidant. This can be mixed with water and made into a mask. It soothes acne-prone skin and aids to soothe inflammation.