The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 10 ships laden with fuel, bitumen and general cargoes are being expected at the Delta ports.

The NPA made this known in its daily publication, “Shipping Position”, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Warri.

The organisation said some of the expected vessels include: Matrix S Ilu, MT Tornado, MT Halima, and MT Viveka.

The NPA also stated that it made declarations on two vessels on Wednesday.

“The two vessels are: Matrix Pride and Matrix Asa, both laden with 15,000 metric tons of PMS each,” it stated.

The NPA also said that four ships laden with PMS, containers, and AGO are waiting at anchorage.

“MT Walga and MT Ashabi laden with PMS and AGO, respectively are waiting at the Koko anchorage to discharge products.

“Similarly, MT Ayodeji laden with AGO is waiting at the Escravos to discharge, while RS Pioneer conveying containers is waiting at the Koko Midstream for loading,” the NPA further stated.

The organisation said that six ships laden with frozen fish, wheat, PMS, AGO, and crude oil were waiting at the Fairway Buoy. (NAN)