From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Thursday, in Abuja, finally inaugurated a 16-man committee to draw up a 10-year football master plan.

He also announced that the federal government, through the Sports Ministry and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are on the same page regarding the development of football in Nigeria.

Members of the committee include; Ibrahim Galadima (Chairman), Yemi Idowu (Vice chairman), Emmanuel Babayaro, Sunday Oliseh, Segun Odegbami, Ikeddy Isiguzo, Alhaja Ayo Omidiran, Augustine Ojiabor, Tobechukwu Okigbo, Ade Ojeikere, Mohammed Sanusi, Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta, Muhammad Daha Umar Faruk, John Opubor, Dr. Bode Durotoye, Secretary and Musa Amadu, as Assistant Secretary.

In his footnote, the Minister disclosed that the Ministry respects the decision of Adokie Amiesimaka, who was named in the committee, to opt out.

Reading a prepared speech during the inauguration of the Committee held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, he charged the committee to put in their best.

“I am relieved that this is happening today after two previous dates fixed for this event had to be cancelled. I apologise for that because I was informed that some members had even arrived in Abuja before the last cancellation.”

