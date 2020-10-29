Perpetua Egesimba

Fast becoming the new face of Nigeria’s Afrobeats is the 10-year-old British Nigerian Singer, Mehcosa, with lots of covers for several Nigerian hit songs to her credit.

Her cover for Burna Boy’s song, “No Fit Vex,” of Twice As Tall album caught the attention of many on social media as she delivers the lyrics in a more clearer manner, making the song more understandable to many.

Even Burna Boy himself, acknowledges the talent of Mechosa on social media by reposting her “No Fit Vex” cover.

The performances of the 10-year-old from the Oduduwa linage has endeared her to many and has made her an Internet Sensation with millions of fans looking forward to her music contents.

The young talent has done covers for the following songs; “Duduke” by Simi, “Vibration” by Fireboy, “Shekere” by Yemi Alade and “Abule” by Patoranking among others.

At a very young age, Mehcosa is already moving to becoming a strong musical force and aiming to joining a good number of notable Nigerian acts who have already dominated Nigeria’s music industry.

Her cover for Davido’s FEM recently blew the minds of many.

Following her consistency in dishing out lovely covers of some of the biggest tunes, there have been a huge demand on what’s next for the young star’s career, which results to the latest news for her fans as she reveals plans to release her very first official debut single on November 11, 2020.

Her first body of work (official EP) will be coming out in 2021.

The song title “Modupe” was revealed via her social media pages, which have put music lovers and lovers of Mehcosa’s music craft in a very high-spirit as everyone is patiently anticipating.